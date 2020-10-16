Frank Soller
Frank Soller, 78, of Booneville passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born May 1, 1942, in Ratcliff to Pete and Elizabeth Soller. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Soller of the home; three children, Walter Soller of Springfield, Mo., Diana Soller Knuckey of Lavaca and Cathy Soller of Georgia; four grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Soller and wife Emily of Fort Smith and Jack Soller and wife Kathleen of Ratcliff; two sisters, Dorothy A. Forst and husband Bernie of Ratcliff and Mary Jane Schluterman; and other relatives and friends.
Burial will be at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation services were performed by Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
