Frankie Byers

Frankie Lee (Myers) Byers passed away Nov. 30, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Parks to Frank Myers and Iva DeFoor Myers.

She graduated from Waldron High School in 1951. She was married to Bill Byers for 47 years, until his death in 1998.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Linden Byers of Waldron and Billy Byers (Martha) of Booneville; a daughter, Linda Kizer (Randy) of Benton; four grandsons, Robert Byers, Chris Kizer (Allison), Spencer Kizer (Brittany) and Joe Byers; a granddaughter, Libby Kizer; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Parker Kizer; and a sister-in-law, Betty Holmes (Chuck) of Acorn.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, near Beau Champ, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.

Pallbearers will be Chris Kizer, Spencer Kizer, Libby Kizer, Joseph Byers and her grandchildren-in-love, Jonathon Coyle and Chad Seyfried.



