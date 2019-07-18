Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Frankie Crosslin
Frankie Gene Crosslin, 81, of Barling entered into rest July 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1938, to the late George and Lillie (Wright) Crosslin. He owned The Barber Shop in Barling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Paul and Cheek; and sisters; Larue, Martha, Sue and Marjorie "Stodge."
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bella Jo; one daughter, Penny Engel and husband Kenny of Barling; grandchildren, Ashley Engel, Chelsea Adams and Kaleb Engel; great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan and Ashton Adams and Kolton Engel; brother, Jimmy Crosslin of Muldrow; sister, Ruth Bezzi and husband Rock of Monroe Falls, Ohio; brother-in-law, Jack Woodward of Marble City, Okla.; and sister-in-law, Amy Crosslin of Gans.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Barling with interment to follow at Barling City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny, Kaleb and Robert Engel, J.E. Crosslin, Roger Bullington and Doug Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Delbert Wiff, Pat Ferarri, Kendall, Tony and Brandon Engel and Dan "Nubbin" Perkins.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 19, 2019
