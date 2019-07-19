|
Frankie Crosslin
Frankie Gene Crosslin, 81, of Barling died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Barling with burial at Barling City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Bella Jo; a daughter, Penny Engel of Barling; a sister, Ruth Bezzi of Munroe Falls, Ohio; a brother, Jimmy Crosslin of Muldrow; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019