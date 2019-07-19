|
|
Frankie Crosslin
Frankie Gene Crosslin, 81, of Barling entered into rest July 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1938, to the late George and Lillie (Wright) Crosslin. He owned The Barber Shop in Barling; he worked as a barber for 64 years and still had not retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Paul and Cheek; and sisters, Larue, Martha Sue and Marjorie "Stodge."
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bella Jo; one daughter, Penny Engel and husband Kenny of Barling; grandchildren, Ashley Engel, Chelsea Adams and Kaleb Engel; great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan and Ashton Adams and Kolton Engel; brother, Jimmy Crosslin of Muldrow; sister, Ruth Bezzi and husband Rock of Munroe Falls, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Amy Crosslin of Gans.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Barling with interment to follow at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kenny, Kaleb and Robert Engel, J.E. Crosslin, Roger Bullington and Doug Walker.
Honorary pallbearers are Delbert Wipf, Pat Ferrari, Kendall, Tony and Brandon Engel and Dan "Nubbin" Perkins.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019