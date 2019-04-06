|
|
Frankie Hopwood
Frankie Lou Hopwood, 84, of Van Buren passed away Friday, April 5,2019. She was born June 6, 1934, in Mulberry. Frankie was a longtime member of Rena Road Church Of Christ and a retired cook at Van Buren High School.
She is survived by Sherman, her one true love of 65 years; one son, Lester Frank Hopwood of Van Buren; one daughter, Rozan Oliver of Fort Smith; one brother, Jimmy Hicks of Kibler; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019