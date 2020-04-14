Home

Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-2167
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Duncan Cemetery
1938 - 2020
Frankie Mae (Bates) Hunt departed this life on April 13, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born Feb. 2, 1938, to Royce and Gladys Bates in Jones Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Reed O. Hunt, who passed away in 2015; a son, Sidney Hunt, who passed away in 2016; and a brother, Mearl Bates.
Frankie is survived by a son, Kelley Hunt and wife Sabrina; a daughter, Lori Withers; a granddaughter, Nikki Wright and husband Blake; a grandson, Jonah Withers; and a great-grandson, Mitchell Wright. She is also survived by a brother, Earl Bates and wife Shirley; a sister, Freda Ballard and husband Bob; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at Duncan Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Honorary pallbearers are Rick Bates, Jonah Withers, Mitchell Wright, Blake Wright, Rickey Bates, Billy C. Hunt, Levi Moore, Mike Bates and Kass Balentine.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020
