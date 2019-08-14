|
|
Frankie Inklebarger
Frankie L. Inklebarger, 73, of Huntsville, Texas, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Huntsville. He was a cement driver and a mechanic and was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Charleston to Benjamin Franklin and Floy Gelene Turner Inklebarger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Virginia Beady, Bertha Jean Buchanan and Nancy Ruth Laabs; and a brother, Jimmy Inklebarger.
Frankie is survived by three sons, Frankie Raymond Inklebarger and wife Melissa and Eddie Dwayne Hayden and wife Chandra, all of Danville, and Gary Allan and wife Tammy of Sugargrove; two daughters, Rhonda Pounds Milburn and husband Michael of Odessa, Texas, and Twyla Kay Inklebarger of Bay Point, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Laney Scott of Bay Point; two sisters, Brenda Swelling and husband Monty of Havana and Millie Ann Brandon and companion Steve Martin of Fort Smith; three brothers, Ricky Inklebarger and wife Betty of Branch, Mackey Inklebarger and wife Virginia of Lavaca and Rex Inklebarger and wife Ruth, also of Branch; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Boren officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 15, 2019