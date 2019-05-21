|
Frankie O'Bar
Frankie O'Bar, 88, of Mulberry, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Van Buren. She was a homemaker, worked for Ohio Rubber and was a member of Mulberry First Assembly of God Church. She was born May 11, 1931, in the Fern community to Jim and Sarah Acord Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy O'Bar; her parents; two brothers, Harvy and Jim Hoyt Davis; and seven sisters, Donna McKim, Argie Smither, Dalace Smith, Ethel Johnson, Debbie White, Gladys Archer and Lois Brown.
Frankie is survived by three sons, Dewey O'Bar and wife Shirley of Mulberry, Danny O'Bar and wife Sherry of Van Buren and Darryl O'Bar of Cedarville; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mulberry First Assembly of God Church with Brother David Rhodes officiating and burial at Locke Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dewey, Danny and Darryl O'Bar, Scott Peters, Donald O'Bar and Joel Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are David Roe, Kenneth Medlock, Glenn Evens and Bobby Don Tweedy.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019