Frankie Plunkett
Frankie Plunkett, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of Excelsior Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lily King; her husband, Loyd Plunkett; and a brother, Joe King.
She is survived by a son, John Thomas Plunkett and wife Debbie; a daughter, Jean Ann Sterling and husband Mike; three grandchildren, Audria Bobbitt and husband Aaron, James Stuart Reed and wife Amber and Felicia Plunkett and Paul Frazier; three great-grandchildren, Rebekah Reed, Hailey Bobbitt and Emma Bobbitt; and an aunt, Pansy Wallace.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Evans Cemetery in Excelsior, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Odie Strozier, Joe David King, James Stuart Reed, Aaron Bobbitt and Paul Frazier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Cemetery, 3706 S. AR 253, Greenwood, AR 72936.
