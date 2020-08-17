1/1
Frankie Plunkett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie Plunkett
Frankie Plunkett, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of Excelsior Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lily King; her husband, Loyd Plunkett; and a brother, Joe King.
She is survived by a son, John Thomas Plunkett and wife Debbie; a daughter, Jean Ann Sterling and husband Mike; three grandchildren, Audria Bobbitt and husband Aaron, James Stuart Reed and wife Amber and Felicia Plunkett and Paul Frazier; three great-grandchildren, Rebekah Reed, Hailey Bobbitt and Emma Bobbitt; and an aunt, Pansy Wallace.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Evans Cemetery in Excelsior, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Odie Strozier, Joe David King, James Stuart Reed, Aaron Bobbitt and Paul Frazier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Cemetery, 3706 S. AR 253, Greenwood, AR 72936.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved