Franklin Lockwood
Franklin Marquis Lockwood, M.D., age 95, of Fort Smith passed away March 1, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "C.C." Lockwood and Amelia Lockwood; his first wife, Mary Spring Crafts Lockwood; and his son, Franklin Marquis Lockwood Jr.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Anne of the home; his daughter, Ellen Warren (Terry) of Lake Tenkiller, Okla.; sons, C.C. Lockwood (Sue) of St. Francisville, La., and Bill Lockwood (Sharon) of Fort Smith; stepsons, Randy Knight (Sally) of Atascadero, Calif., Richard Knight (Lennie B) of Burleson, Texas, and Ken Knight (Pam) of Bakersfield, Calif.; grandchildren, Jennifer Lockwood, Adrienne Shaunfield, Janey Mitchell and Emily Johnston; as well as numerous beloved stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frank M. Lockwood Family Endowment at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, P.O. Box 3649, Fort Smith, AR 72913; or First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Funeral services were under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019