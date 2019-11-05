|
Franklin Robertson
Franklin E. Robertson, 84, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Garrett Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Okla. Cremation is under the direction of Agent-Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Broken Arrow; two daughters, Rhonda Hart of Sallisaw and Robin Keith of Roland; a son, Randy Robertson of Sallisaw; three brothers, Eldon Robertson of Liberty Mounds, Okla., Gary Robertson of Broken Arrow and Joe Robertson of Wagoner, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019