Fred Kirkpatrick
Fred C. Kirkpatrick was born Oct. 27, 1919, in Plainview to Fred Sr. and Emma Coker Kirkpatrick and passed away Sept. 2, 2019.
Mr. Kirkpatrick retired after 80 years association with Fort Smith Coca-Cola Bottling Co. as operations manager, consultant and curator of the museum of Coca-Cola memorabilia, which he originated and developed. He also, in the last three years, created the archives room containing exhibits depicting the history of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Fort Smith.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Aldersgate Sunday School Class.
He was a World War II veteran, serving with a unit of the 3rd Army in Europe for more than two years and was awarded five Bronze Stars for Normandy, northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and central Europe campaigns.
Fred was a 1992 recipient of the Social Studies Educators Frontier Achievement Award, a member of American Legion Post No. 31 and a life member of the American Philatelic Society, as well as a past member of the Noon Lions Club.
In past years, he was active in the Boy Scouts, serving as cub master at Rogers Elementary School and as post advisor of Explorer Post 2 at First Methodist Church and a 1962 recipient of the Scouter's Key Award. He was also active in the early years of the church league baseball program, serving as a coach for several years.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Beth Kirkpatrick; and a brother, Kenneth Kirkpatrick of Longview, Texas.
Survivors are two daughters, Beth Janes (Randy) of Fort Smith and Lynn Franquemont (Jim) of Little Rock; a son, Judge Fred Kirkpatrick (Mary) of Harrison; a sister, Gail Tompkins of Little Rock; seven grandchildren, Greg Kirkpatrick of North Little Rock, Elizabeth Stephens (Wendell) of Harrison, Katie Bell (Adam) of Harrison, Ellen Mufti (Yusuf) of Cranford, N.J., Karen Sher of West Hartford, Conn., Lindsey Lamb (Ben) of Little Rock and Matthew Vigneault (Alison) of Little Rock; six great-grandchildren, Garrett Kirkpatrick, Alexandra Wilkinson (Ryan), Michael Stephens, Anna Mufti, Mesha Mcaway, Nicole Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, Benny Lamb and Madison Lamb.
Visitation with friends and family will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the narthex at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, with the service to follow at 11 a.m. in Roebuck Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Gregory Kistler Treatment Center for Children, 3304 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Fred Kirkpatrick/Coca-Cola Scholarship Fund, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019