Fred Marriott
Fred Marriott, 75, of Gore died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; a daughter, Roxanne Hayes; two sons, Steve and Joe Marriott; five stepdaughters, Sheryl Kanneg, Carol Moore, Joyce Hansel, Lori Williams and Linda Smith; a brother, Byron Marriott of Smithville, Mo.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020