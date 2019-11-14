|
|
Fred Wurst
Charles Fred Wurst, who resided in Paris, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Paris. He was born Feb. 6, 1929, on River Mountain, in Logan County, to the late G.C. Wurst and Dovie (Smith) Wurst. He was 90 years old.
Fred was a retired welder and boilermaker. He was the owner and operator of Western Auto Parts Store in Paris, a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War and a member of Church of Christ in Paris.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlyne (Myers) Wurst; two grandchildren, Chase Schluterman and Brandi (Schluterman) Greer; three brothers; and seven sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Beth Anne (Dean) Wurst; two daughters, Susie Schluterman and husband Louis of Charleston and Sharon Smith and husband Mike of Paris; two sons, Ronnie Wurst and wife Jan of Branch and Michael Ward of Oklahoma City; a sister, June Campbell of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with Mr. Larry Bean and Mr. Kevin Heavin officiating. Burial will be at Graves Cemetery in Delaware, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Josh Schluterman, Heath Schluterman, Matthew Schluterman, Nathan Nicholson, Zachary Wurst and Josh Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, prior to the service.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019