Freda Hawkins
Freda "Ms. Freda" Mae Hawkins went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. She was born March 17, 1927, to Hobart and Hester Molder. She grew up in Alma and was a lifetime resident there.
After World War II ended, Freda married her beloved husband, Joe Hawkins. They were married for 73 years, until his death in 2019. She and Joe settled in Alma, where they raised their two children, Lynda and Ronnie. Freda and Joe were faithful members and workers at First Baptist Church in Alma. It was at church where she discovered her love for teaching preschool children. When Alma Head Start opened, she continued teaching young children there and later became director of the program.
Freda was very active in her children's lives. She worked in the PTA, helped in the classroom as a homeroom mother and attended their school activities. She loved attending and watching sporting events. She was an avid Alma Airedales and Arkansas Razorbacks fan. Whether watching in person or listening to games on the radio, she was one of the loudest and most loyal fans. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing and collecting dolls. One of her favorite things to do was attend her grandkid's activities. She was fortunate to live long enough to be a part of her great-grandkids lives too. If you knew Freda, she probably shared many photos and stories with you about her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her mother and father; a brother, Dathan (Faye); a sister, Mildred (George); a brother-in-law, Sam; and two sisters-in-law, Ella Jean and Helen.
She is survived by a son, Ronnie (Dixie); a daughter, Lynda (Tommy); four grandchildren, Lauryn (Steve), Tara (Ryan), Jason (Erin) and Bryan; six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ashtyn, Emma, Avery, Ethan and Rhyan; a brother, Hobart; a sister, Ada; and many much loved nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for Linda Carter, who was a caregiver and friend to Freda, and also Chapel Ridge for the loving care she received there.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with private burial at Alma City Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Memorials may be made in Freda's name to First Baptist Church Preschool Department, P.O. Box 819, Alma, AR 72921.
