Freda Hoover
Freda Diane Hoover, 57, of Alma passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Highway to Heaven Pentecostal Church in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Rudy (Smith) Householder; and a brother David Householder.
She is survived by her husband, William Hoover of the home; a daughter, Melissa Hoover of Alma; two sons, Billy Joe Hoover of Alma and Nathan Hoover of Mulberry; two sisters, Linda Weatherton of North Carolina and Mary Dale Parker of Mulberry; a brother, Henry Householder of New York; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Pardue, Patrick Cox, Emanuel Luna, Charles Luna, Billy Joe Hoover and Russell Drewery.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020