Freda Manchaca
1923 - 2020
Freda Manchaca
Freda Juanita Manchaca, 96, of Cave Springs passed from this life on June 25, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Cleveland, Okla., to Bert Windsor and Josephine Jackson Windsor. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Victor Manchaca; and a sister, Clara Mae Goodman.
Freda is survived by two daughters, Vickey Boozman of Cave Springs and Debbie Gregg of Conway; two sisters, Shirley Windsor Talley of Grove, Okla., and Berta Jo Steinmetz of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Heather Murray (Greg), April Martindale (Blake), Robyn Brooks (Michael), Brian Gregg and Kristyn James (Jake); 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of Freda's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
