|
|
Freda Sartain
Freda Charlene Sartain, 82, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was a homemaker for 66 years and had a short career in the 70s as a store manager at a Braum's ice cream store in Oklahoma City. She was a member of Summit Church. She always had a deep love and admiration of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Steve Sartain and wife Sherry of Fayetteville; one daughter, Susan Geurain of the home; two sisters, Barbara Martin and Linda Thompson, both of Texas; three grandchildren, Tracy Haest Webb and Lesley and Tyler Geurian; and four great-grandchildren, Hayley and Bobby Wallace and Samuel and Mariel Haest.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sartain; and one sister, Fern Green.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Geurian, Bobby Wallace, Samuel Haest, Travis McLennan, Mark Hobbs and Randy Holman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1021 W. Markham St., Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 26, 2019