Freddie Bennett
Freddie Bennett, 73, of Heavener died Oct. 26, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey and Freddie Bennett; a stepdaughter, Sherry Tanksley; two stepsons, Jody Thomas and Bobby McFatridge; three sisters, Sandra Allen, Sherry Heflin and Sheila Henry; two brothers, Mike and Steven Brown; two stepbrothers, Tommy and Lloyd Bastin; and eight grandchildren.
