Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Briscoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Briscoe

Send Flowers
Freddie Briscoe Obituary
Freddie Briscoe
Freddie Briscoe, 75, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Bower Cemetery in Mulberry under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Franki Briscoe; two sons, Kevin and Tim Briscoe; a sister, Claudia Sanderson; four brothers, Ernie, Ron, Larry and Jimmie Briscoe; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.