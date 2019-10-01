|
|
|
Freddie Briscoe
Freddie Briscoe, 75, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Bower Cemetery in Mulberry under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Franki Briscoe; two sons, Kevin and Tim Briscoe; a sister, Claudia Sanderson; four brothers, Ernie, Ron, Larry and Jimmie Briscoe; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019