|
|
Freddy Chrisman
Freddy Ray Chrisman, 68, of Greenwood, originally from Waldron, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a retired transportation manager for Continental Carbonic. He was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Waldron to the late Henry and Lydia Chrisman. He graduated from Waldron High School in 1968 and married Ellen on June 12, 1970. Freddy loved spending time with his family, golfing, deer hunting, camping and watching Atlanta Braves baseball games and old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene, Bill and Bob.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church with interment at Oak Valley Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Ellen; his son, Mike and wife Leanna of Greenwood; his daughter, Ashley Chrisman of Greenwood; and five grandchildren, Halie, Hannah, Michael, Miles and Mason.
Pallbearers will be Gary, Bobby, David and Michael Chrisman, Larry Wagner and Robert Wagner.
Honorary pallbearers are Tom Wagner, Johnny Mize, Ed Motley, Danny Rhyne and Jim Daggs.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2019