Freedie Tilley
Freedie Tilley, 83, of Clarksville died March 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Clarksville with burial at Lamar Cemetary, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Catharine; a daughter, Lisa Hotsenpiller; four sons, Rick, Randy and Rance Tilley and Darel Johnson; two sisters; two brothers; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020