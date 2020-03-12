Home

Hardwicke Funeral Home - CLARKSVILLE
509 W MAIN
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-3562
Freedie Tilley
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Clarksville
Clarksville, AR
Freedie Tilley
Freedie Tilley, 83, of Clarksville died March 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Clarksville with burial at Lamar Cemetary, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Catharine; a daughter, Lisa Hotsenpiller; four sons, Rick, Randy and Rance Tilley and Darel Johnson; two sisters; two brothers; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020
