Friede LeRosen
El Friede McCoy LeRosen was born July 3, 1917, in Fort Smith. Friede was the oldest living cowgirl in America when she passed on Feb. 27, 2020. Throughout her life, Friede spent many days with her horses and family. Friede's favorite days were spent at Benjamin Ranch in Kansas City, Mo., where she was the founder and president of the Kansas City Cowgirls. For many years, she was the trail boss for the ranch and led many riders down the Santa Fe Trail, which passed through the ranch's property. Friede was known as a kind and loving woman and shared her passion for horses and rodeo with everyone she knew. Along with her successful life in the equine industry, Friede was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Nona McCoy; her husband, Gilbert LeRosen; and a son, Jon LeRosen.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Ruckdeschel and husband Ron of Kent, Wash.; a daughter-in-law, Karen LeRosen of Fort Smith; a grandson, Jon LeRosen of Fort Smith; two granddaughters, Veronica Ruckdeschel of Seattle and Sandra Ruckdeschel of Hollywood; and three great-grandchildren, Jon E. LeRosen of Fort Smith, Stacy LeRosen of Freeman, Mo., and Dustin LeRosen and wife Mariah of Park City, Utah.
Visitation service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with funeral proceedings to follow at 3 pm.
Friends and family of Friede are welcome at Karen LeRosen's house following the services to celebrate her life.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020