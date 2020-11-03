Gail Partridge
Gail Partridge, 62, of Norman, Okla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 18, 1958, in Fort Smith to Kenneth Brown and Jeanetta (Davenport) Brown Falls. She retired from Southwest Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Donna Crims; and a granddaughter, Jaylee Walters.
She is survived by two daughters, Ocean Craig (Bob) of Rogers and Maegan Partridge of Norman; a sister, Nancy Rogers (Eddie) of Booneville; a brother, Randy Brown of Gray, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Dallas, Job and Preston Craig and Easton Partridge.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family will visit with friends from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
