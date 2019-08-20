Home

Gail Crockett Vaughn, 73, of Arkoma passed away Aug. 19, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born July 23, 1946, to Charles Nathan and Hazel (Kerr) Vaughn. She formerly worked for Walmart, Safeway and Harvest Foods and was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Vaughn; her parents; a brother, Howard Crockett; and a sister, Pat Dodson.
She is survived by her son, Mike Gragg and his wife Jennifer of Arkoma; two sisters, Linda Martin of Wister and Carol Ray and her husband Paul of Van Buren; a brother, Donald Crockett and his wife Ethel of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Debbie Thornburg of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Nathan Gragg and his wife Jadah of Rock Island and Abby Gragg of Arkoma; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson Gragg; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be J.C. Ray, Robert Martin, Tony Crockett, Kevin Dodson, Mason Vaughn and Justin Jones.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 6062, Fort Smith, AR 72906-6062; or Fort Smith Boys and Girls Clubs, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Online tributes may be made at www.ocker-putmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 21, 2019
