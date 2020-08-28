1/1
Gail Whitmire
Gail Whitmire
Gail Loree Whitmire, 81, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home. She was a retired teacher from Van Buren School District. She was a member of the National PTA, Women's Literary Club and Open Hands Ministry. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lillian (Hill) Alexander; and a brother, Larry Alexander.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Reece and husband Jody of Van Buren; a son, Bryan Whitmire and wife Karla of Alma; a brother, Hill Alexander and wife Velma of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Whitlee Rainwater and wife Morgan, J.B. Rainwater and wife Carsyn and Dean and Sloan Whitmire; a great-grandchild, Logan Brooke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at First Baptist Chapel, 1121 E. Main St., Van Buren, with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Mark Alexander, Jeff Alexander, David Alexander, Larry Alexander, Glenn Tankersly and Gregg Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Hill, Joe Hill, Fred McClure, Bill Vickery, Casey "Norman" Jones and Gene Bell.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Baptist Chapel
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Chapel
