Gale Bryant
Velma Gale Bryant, 66, of Booneville passed to her heavenly home on Oct. 18, 2020. She was born April 18, 1954, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Charles Daniel Johnson and Velma (Weaver) Hale-Ritchey.
Gale spent her adult life as a caregiver. She enjoyed traveling, collecting jewelry and rocks, and mornings on the front porch with a good cup of coffee. Her family will always remember her as someone who was one-of-a-kind, could always make you laugh, and was tough as nails.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles Dale and Troy Johnson.
She is survived by four children, Bren Bryant and wife Amber of Russellville, Rena Miesner and husband Chad of Charleston, Larry Bryant of Booneville and Amos Bryant and wife Amanda of Alma; her loving granchildren, Braylin Miesner Allison, Cole and Bailey Miesner, Brooklyn Bryant and Brenjamin and Abby Bryant; and two siblings, Jimmy Johnson of Blue Mountain and Dede Cobarruvias of Springville, Calif.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.