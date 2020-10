Or Copy this URL to Share

Gale Bryant

Velma Gale Bryant, 66, of Booneville died Oct. 18, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.

She is survived by a daughter, Rena Miesner; three sons, Bren, Larry and Amos Bryant; a sister, Dede Cobarruvias; a brother, Jimmy Johnson; and six granchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store