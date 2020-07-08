Galen Knutson

Galen Kenneth Knutson, 74, of Muldrow died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Susie; a son, Shawn Knutson; a sister, Julaine Graff; three brothers, Gary, James and Curtis Knutson; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



