1/
Galen Knutson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Galen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galen Knutson
Galen Kenneth Knutson, 74, of Muldrow died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; a son, Shawn Knutson; a sister, Julaine Graff; three brothers, Gary, James and Curtis Knutson; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved