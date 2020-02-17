Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Garth Cray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garth Cray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garth Cray Obituary
Garth Cray
Garth Wayne Cray, 73, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Barling. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Westfield, Maine, to the late Gerald Cleveland and Jean (Hoyt) Cray. He was an insurance salesman and pastored at Restoration Worship Center in Booneville. He enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Cray; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joyce Cray of the home; a son, Chris Collins of Coral Springs, Fla.; a daughter, Cathy Noseworthy (Steven) of South Carolina; a stepson, Steve Reid (Jennifer) of Booneville; two stepdaughters, Lynette Hill of Booneville and Bethany Steele (Chris) of Spiro; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Restoration Worship Center with burial at Cauthron Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Reid, Jordan Reid, Kenneth Massey, Hayden Woodhull, Chris Steele and Anthony McKesson.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Wagner, Tracy Smith, Troy Smith and Austin Hill.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -