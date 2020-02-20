Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOB NEAL & SONS FUNERAL HOME
300 W. Hemlock
Brinkley, AR 72021
(870) 734-1211
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Buskirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Buskirk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Buskirk Obituary
Gary Buskirk
Gary "Buzz" T. Buskirk died Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 72. He was the son of the late George Thomas and Micky Garner Buskirk. Gary was known by many in the community as the owner of Buzz's Barbecue in Fort Smith for 22 years.
He is survived by a son, Buck Buskirk; a daughter, Amber Beck and husband Justin; and two grandchildren, Leary Beck and Griffen Beck.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home in Brinkley.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -