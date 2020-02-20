|
|
Gary Buskirk
Gary "Buzz" T. Buskirk died Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 72. He was the son of the late George Thomas and Micky Garner Buskirk. Gary was known by many in the community as the owner of Buzz's Barbecue in Fort Smith for 22 years.
He is survived by a son, Buck Buskirk; a daughter, Amber Beck and husband Justin; and two grandchildren, Leary Beck and Griffen Beck.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home in Brinkley.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020