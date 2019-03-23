|
|
Gary Chapman
Gary Don Chapman departed this life March 22, 2019, at the age of 64 years, 2 months and 23 days.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Hollie Allison; father, James Chapman; and uncle Bob Chapman.
Gary ("Gar Bear") loved his family, his buddies and his classic cars in that order. In addition he was extremely proud to be a part of Classic Truckers and Cruisers in their efforts in raising money for the Gregory Kistler Center with their car shows.
Gary was always there for his friends and family. He was a wonderful husband. One thing you never had to guess was what he thought or where you stood with him, but he never intentionally hurt anyone.
Gary is survived by his wife, Brenda; mother, Margie Chapman; sister, Margaret Johnson; uncle, Bill Chapman; stepdaughter, Amanda Osborn; stepgranddaughter, Kailee Osborn; three nieces; one great-niece; one great-nephew; and six cousins — who will all feel his loss.
Gary and his beautiful blue 1964 F100 will be greatly missed at all the upcoming classic car shows in the area.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. So all you classic car owners, drive your classic card to Edwards Funeral Home to celebrate his life, because you know it will make Gary smile to see all your cars.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Cancer Institute. If you know Gary you will understand that he would agree with this request.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019