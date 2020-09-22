Gary Chappell

Gary Arthur Chappell, 71, of Stigler, Okla., passed away Sept. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vivian Chappell; a daughter, Melissa Ann Hohnholt and husband Richard of Frisco, Texas; a son, Gary Joesph Chappell and wife Monica of Josephine, Texas; a brother, Arthur Norman Chappell and wife Laura of Michigan; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Benjamin, Victoria, Alexander, Gary II and Katherine; and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



