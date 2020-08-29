1/1
Gary Clark
Gary Clark
Gary Clark, 50, of Hackett passed away Aug. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 28, 1969, in Fort Smith to Billy Clark and Carolyn Wooten. He was an avid fan of country music, especially Garth Brooks, and loved playing video games.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Michael Clark; two sisters, Susan Robbins and Sheri Brown; a niece, Jamie Riddle; and his stepfather, John Welch.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Welch of Hackett; his stepmother, Mary Clark of Mansfield; a brother, Steven Clark of Hackett; a sister, Robyn Smith of Fayetteville; his companion of 25 years, Tammy Keys of Fayetteville; several stepbrothers, stepsisters, nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Mykalah Shepard, Terrell Robbins, Patrick Clark, Charlie Barnett, Pat Brown and Ja-mal Ab-Doul.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
