Gary Cohen
Gary L. Cohen, of Spiro, was born Dec. 25, 1963, in Bronx, N.Y., to Stanley and Abby (Fiegenbaum) Cohen. He passed away June 23, 2019, in Barling at the age of 55. Gary worked at JE Systems in Pocola and was a fun, loving man who will be missed by everyone.
He is survived by his wife of almost 33 years, Deidre (Molloy) Cohen; his daughter, Sarah Beth Cohen; two sisters, Joan Lederer and Eve Ratner; one brother, Howard Cohen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends; and his dog, Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Abby Cohen; and one brother, David Cohen.
Graveside funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019