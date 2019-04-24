|
Gary Dial
Memorial service for Gary Charles Dial, 61, of Fort Smith will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Mr. Dial was born Feb. 4, 1958, in Sallisaw to Frances and Charles Dial and passed away April 17, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyo. He worked in the oil field when he was young and worked at Whirlpool for 28 years. He loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Frances and Charles Dial of Fort Smith; one sister, Lana Dial of Muldrow; one brother, Mike Dial of Van Buren,; one nephew, Tyler and wife Brea Dial of Lowell; one great-nephew, Ryder Dial; and his friend, Goldie Sandlin.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019