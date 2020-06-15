Gary Funderburg
Gary Funderburg, 71, of Alma passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 19, 1949, in Nashville, Ark. He worked for Arkhola Sand and Gravel, Planters Peanuts and Kiddie Kollege Daycare. He was an avid motorcycle and classic car enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Pomrenke; and two brothers, Ronnie and Joe Funderburg.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Terri Funderburg of the home; two sons, Michael Funderburg of St. Joe and Bryce Funderburg and wife Jessica of Lake Dallas, Texas; a sister, Mary Jane Bittick of Tulsa; a brother, Jim Funderburg of Alma; a granddaughter, Soren Grace Funderburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Ashes will be placed at Gill Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends at 3 p.m. Thursday at Concord Baptist Church Family Life Center, 6105 Alma Highway, Van Buren, following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar High School Class of 1967 Scholarship, 301 Elberta St., Lamar, AR 72846.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.