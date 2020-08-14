1/
Gary Hale
Gary Hale
Gary Hale, 82, of Sallisaw died Aug. 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Hale, Karen Carter and Ann Annesley; four sons, Gary, Stanley, Jerry and Clay Hale; two brothers, Gaylen and Tom Hale; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
