Gary Jones
Gary Edgar Jones, 76, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. He was the owner and operator of Jones Trucking in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Gary and Tracy Jones; and his parents, Edgar and Stella (Lamb) Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Phillips) Jones of the home; a son, John Paul Jones of Fort Smith; a brother, Jim Jones of Charleston; a granddaughter, Sabrina Marie Jones of Nashville, Tenn.; a stepgrandson, Timothy Vishvatana of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
