Gary Landry
Gary Robert Landry, age 50, of Fort Smith died Nov. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1968, in Pico Rivero, Calif. Gary was a brick mason.
He is survived by his companion, Michelle Hoffmann; two daughters, Ashley Landry and Heidi Landry; a son, Ruben Hoffmann; his mother and stepfather, Ruby Ray and Owen Maddox; two sisters, Cyndie Batchelor and Sandy Ray; two brothers, James Landry and Tommy Landry; nine grandchildren and one on the way.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith. (479) 434-3901.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019