Gary Lewis
Gary Marvail Lewis II, aka B.J., Third shift, Chief and Beezy, came into this world on Feb. 18, 2003, to Gary Sr. and Ramona Lewis. He departed on March 4, 2020, in Little Rock. He was blessed to live 17 wonderful years. B.J. was a wonderful son and brother. He enjoyed his light up toys, purple blanket and going to church, where he slept most of the time. He attended God's Ministry of Restoration, led by Pastor David and Tonya Citizen. B.J. held a special place in the heart of many. He attended school at Cook and Euper Lane Elementary Schools, Chaffin Junior High School and Southside High School. He also attended the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center since he was six months old and was a member of Ainsley's Angels. B.J. showed true authenticity.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Sgt. Maj. Marvail Lewis and Henry Crawford.
He leaves his memories to his parents, Gary Sr. and Ramona Lewis of Fort Smith; two sisters, Raneisha and Janiah Lewis, both of Fort Smith; his grandmothers, Betty Lewis and Freda Clayton, both of Spiro; eight aunts, Betty (Mike) Mayhew of Kansas, Menella Earhart of San Antonio, Tina Bulford of Fort Smith, Kim (Herbert) Clayton of Fort Smith, Lawanda (Ted) Phillips of Fort Coffee, Jeanett Niclos of Tulsa, Erin Lewis of Richardson, Texas, and Vonda (Kevin) Nickson of Fort Smith; an uncle, Paul Flakes of Tulsa; as well as a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with burial to follow at Fort Coffee Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home, 112 N. Main St., Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020