Gary Looper
The Arkansas Razorbacks lost their biggest fan on May 22, 2019. Gary Pat Looper passed from a sudden illness at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Pat was born Oct. 30, 1935, to his beloved mother, Thelma Rodgers Looper, and father, Fred Lovell Looper, and lived most of his life in Fort Smith. Pat had resided in Mineral Wells, Texas, for the last 11 years.
Pat got his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in 1967 and his Master's of Education from the University of Arkansas in 1972. He served in the Air National Guard of Arkansas and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Pat was a supporter of the Educational-Athletic Scholarship Program for the University of Arkansas from 1980-92. Pat went on to do great work with mentally and physically challenged children and then dedicated 27 years to working with mentally disabled adults at Booneville Human Development Center. After Pat retired, he found great pleasure in doing volunteer work at the local veterinarian's clinic because Pat not only had great compassion for people in need but for animals as well. Pat enjoyed going to the gym and golfing. Pat was passionately dedicated to the Arkansas Razorbacks and didn't miss watching any of their games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Verna Dorr Looper of Mineral Wells; son, Chad Looper; stepchildren, Kenneth and Valerie Martin and Matt and Christy Dorr of Mineral Wells and Kelly and R.D. Alderman of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Linzi and Kyle Bailey, Megan and Willy Hudson, Kandis and Brett Brothers, Zeke and Melissa Dorr, Colt and Skye Dorr and Luke and Katy Dorr; and 13 great-grandchildren who loved their Pappy.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019