Gary Moore
Gary Moore, 77, of Dyer passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at an Oklahoma City hospital. He was born March 15, 1943, in Mulberry to Jim and Manerva (Medlock) Moore.
He was a construction worker and a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans
, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He received a certificate of achievement for his outstanding culinary contributions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wanda Brewer; and his faithful hunting dogs, Hoot and Cody.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Clayton of Rudy; a sister, Pearl Wilkinson; three brothers, James Moore, Jerry Moore and Danny Moore; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Brown and husband Blake, Brooke Hamilton and husband Jimmy, Jeff Squires and wife Larissa and Dylan and Nicholas Metivier; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.