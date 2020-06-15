Gary Moss
Gary Wayne Moss, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked in construction.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Moss; and a brother, Jeff Moss.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Lunsford) Moss of the home; a son, Jeramy Moss and wife Samantha of Fort Worth, Texas; two daughters, Brandy Bittenbender of Baltimore, Md., and Kandis Fisher of Denton, Texas; a sister, Gwen Gilbert of Mountain Home; a brother, Rick Moss of Perryville; and five grandchildren.
Private family services will be held a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Gary Wayne Moss, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked in construction.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Moss; and a brother, Jeff Moss.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Lunsford) Moss of the home; a son, Jeramy Moss and wife Samantha of Fort Worth, Texas; two daughters, Brandy Bittenbender of Baltimore, Md., and Kandis Fisher of Denton, Texas; a sister, Gwen Gilbert of Mountain Home; a brother, Rick Moss of Perryville; and five grandchildren.
Private family services will be held a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.