Gary MossGary Wayne Moss, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked in construction.He was preceded in death by his father, James Moss; and a brother, Jeff Moss.He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Lunsford) Moss of the home; a son, Jeramy Moss and wife Samantha of Fort Worth, Texas; two daughters, Brandy Bittenbender of Baltimore, Md., and Kandis Fisher of Denton, Texas; a sister, Gwen Gilbert of Mountain Home; a brother, Rick Moss of Perryville; and five grandchildren.Private family services will be held a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com