Gary Murphy
Gary Murphy
Gary Aloysius Murphy, 80, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a butcher for H-E-B Grocery Store in Texas. He enjoyed raising llamas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice (Mueller) Murphy; his stepfather, Melvin Emshoff; and four halfbrothers.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Bailey) Murphy of the home; a daughter, Bambi Rowe of Houston; a son, Craig Murphy of Houston; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
