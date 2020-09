Gary Murphy

Gary MurphyGary Aloysius Murphy, 80, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a butcher for H-E-B Grocery Store in Texas. He enjoyed raising llamas.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice (Mueller) Murphy; his stepfather, Melvin Emshoff; and four halfbrothers.He is survived by his wife, Susan (Bailey) Murphy of the home; a daughter, Bambi Rowe of Houston; a son, Craig Murphy of Houston; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces.No services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com