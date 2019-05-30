|
Gary Oliver
Gary Oliver, 78, of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2019, in Greenwood. He was a retired musician.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Stroud Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Oliver of Greenwood and Mark Oliver of O'Fallon, Mo.; one stepson, Kenneth Dulworth of Plano, Texas; one brother, Lester Oliver of Bentonville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frella and Berniece Oliver; and one son, Frella Clayton Oliver.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019