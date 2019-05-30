Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Oliver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Oliver Obituary
Gary Oliver
Gary Oliver, 78, of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2019, in Greenwood. He was a retired musician.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Stroud Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Oliver of Greenwood and Mark Oliver of O'Fallon, Mo.; one stepson, Kenneth Dulworth of Plano, Texas; one brother, Lester Oliver of Bentonville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frella and Berniece Oliver; and one son, Frella Clayton Oliver.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now