Gary Prewett
Gary Cordale Prewett, 62, of Muldrow was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Salina, Kan., to Phyllis Jean (Miller) Prewett and Bobby Eston Prewett. He passed away Jan. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a self-employed mechanic and a mechanic for the City of Roland. Gary was the co-owner of Prewett Racing Products. He had a passion for dirt track racing that began at the age of 15; he raced street stock and modified during his time at the track. He played guitar and even wrote his own songs. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bessie and Ocie Prewett and Nathalee Rachels; two uncles, Joe Prewett and Ernie Prewett; and three aunts, Faye Mathis, Pat Littleton and Ladonna Gail Miller.
Survivors include a daughter, Kari Prewett of Muldrow; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bobby Dale Prewett and Becky and Dylan Prewett, all of Muldrow; four grandchildren, Kade Storey, Brianna Maines, Gracie Prewett and Jayce Prewett; his parents, Bob and Phyllis Prewett of Muldrow; a sister and brother-in-law, Monica Gore and Gene of Muldrow; a niece, Gabrielle Gore of Muldrow; two uncles, Johnny Dale Prewett of Muldrow and Danny Miller of Van Buren; and an aunt, Ann Pike of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at East Side Free Will Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial to follow at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
Active pallbearers will be Chance Asher, Brandon Coleman, Gene Gore, Kade Storey, Greg Prewett and Billy Wheeler.
Honorary pallbearers are his competitors and friends of the dirt track racing community.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020